Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Kennametal stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kennametal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

