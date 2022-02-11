Kenneth J. Phelan Buys 6,684 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

