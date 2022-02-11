Kevin S. Beeston Acquires 1,781 Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($37.90) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($67,507.00).
LON SVT opened at GBX 2,871 ($38.82) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,900.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,812.50. Severn Trent Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,148 ($29.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,008 ($40.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The company has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is -3.54%.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
