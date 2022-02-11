Kevin S. Beeston Acquires 1,781 Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($37.90) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($67,507.00).

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,871 ($38.82) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,900.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,812.50. Severn Trent Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,148 ($29.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,008 ($40.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The company has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is -3.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.16) to GBX 2,675 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

