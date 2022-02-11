KeyCorp Raises NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $5,700.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $101.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $95.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $106.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $112.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $413.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $372.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,166.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,574.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NVR by 3.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 10.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.