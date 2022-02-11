Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $222.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.31.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $169.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

