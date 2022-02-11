Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

K opened at C$6.93 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The firm has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.40.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.9125173 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

