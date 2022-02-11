KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Stake Reduced by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of KINS Technology Group worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the third quarter worth $3,601,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 411.6% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 230,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KINZ opened at $10.00 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

