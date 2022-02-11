Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Kirby worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

