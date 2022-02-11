Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knowles in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

KN opened at $22.21 on Friday. Knowles has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 33.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Knowles by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Knowles by 27.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

