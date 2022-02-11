Knowles Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knowles in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of KN stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Knowles by 29.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

