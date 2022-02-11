Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of KN opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 33.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 10.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

