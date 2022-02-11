Kodiak Sciences (KOD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2022 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Kodiak Sciences was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

2/1/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KOD traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

