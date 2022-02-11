Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to “Accumulate” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.77.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

