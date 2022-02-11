Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to “Accumulate” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.77.
Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
