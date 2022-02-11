Kwikswap Protocol Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $135,671.01 and approximately $1,805.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

