L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $1,040,600.00 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LHX traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.97. 1,575,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.47. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

