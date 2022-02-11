Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.41. 15,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 9,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

