Lambda (LAMB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $975,510.00

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $975,510.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00038425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102239 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,668 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

