Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. 4,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,297,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Get Latch alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $128,835,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $38,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.