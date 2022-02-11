Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.