Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.31. 5,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 533,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

