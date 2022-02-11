Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Leidos has increased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leidos to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Leidos stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.01. 69,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30. Leidos has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

