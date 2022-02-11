Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LESL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of LESL opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

