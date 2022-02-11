Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

LESL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 2,426,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,413. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $330,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

