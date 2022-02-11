Lethean (LTHN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $297.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $764,228.63 and $297.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,535.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.88 or 0.07090494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00304996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.00 or 0.00771779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00082831 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00411038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00227546 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

