Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 8.94 ($0.12). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP shares last traded at GBX 8.94 ($0.12), with a volume of 163 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.13.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Company Profile (LON:SQS)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.