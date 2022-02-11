Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Li-Cycle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

LICY stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 800.82% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $93,000.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

