Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,643 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 3.2% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 0.35% of Liberty Broadband worth $110,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.54. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

