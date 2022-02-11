Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,408 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up about 12.4% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 1.55% of Liberty Global worth $253,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Liberty Global by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,707. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

