Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.70

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 248750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $787.58 million, a PE ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

