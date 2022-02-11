Linde (NYSE:LIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.50.

LIN opened at $308.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

