Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0419 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $115,376.65 and $2.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,592.85 or 0.99832248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022242 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023573 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.41 or 0.00401698 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.