LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.43, but opened at $42.42. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LiveRamp shares last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 514 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

