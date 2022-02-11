LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $60.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

