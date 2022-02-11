Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 25,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 71,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.