London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.64

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 15.94 ($0.22). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 59,757 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £12.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some Â£78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

