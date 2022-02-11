LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 994,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of LPL Financial worth $155,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,473 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,854,000 after purchasing an additional 182,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 206,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $189.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.06. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.29 and a 1-year high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,433 shares of company stock valued at $25,007,318. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

