LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

LTC opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

