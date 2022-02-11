Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.60. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 27,712 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$276.35 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.