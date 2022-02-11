LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $681.86

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €681.86 ($783.75) and traded as high as €720.70 ($828.39). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €716.60 ($823.68), with a volume of 459,847 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($971.26) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($942.53) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €880.00 ($1,011.49) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €889.00 ($1,021.84) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($942.53) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €817.09 ($939.18).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

