Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $50.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.74.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in Lyft by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 167,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 23,777 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,490 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.