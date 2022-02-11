Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 5,266 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,022,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 568,414 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

MRSN opened at $4.82 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $346.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.49.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

