Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $438.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.