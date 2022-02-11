Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 36.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.56). Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

