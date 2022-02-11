Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315,139 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 58.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $44.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

