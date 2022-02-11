Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $992,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of BRO opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

