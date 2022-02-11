Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Li-Cycle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,752,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $6,534,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $2,340,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $819,000.

Shares of LICY opened at $7.48 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%. Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LICY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

