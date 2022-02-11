Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.59. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at about $17,795,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

