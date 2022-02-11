Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MGA traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 278,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International has a 12-month low of $72.65 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGA. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

