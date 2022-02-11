Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $227.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

