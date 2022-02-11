Mairs & Power Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.24. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.57.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

